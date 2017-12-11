Israel expects Europe to recognise Jerusalem as capital

At a joint news conference with the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his hope that “all or most” of the European states would move their embassies to Jerusalem, recognising it as the capital of Israel.

“Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for the last 70 years. [US] President [Donald] Trump has put facts squarely on the table,” he said. “Peace is based on reality, peace is based on recognising the reality.”

He claimed that recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was making “peace possible”, despite the fact that Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

“Israel has extended its hand to peace to our Palestinian neighbours for a hundred years, well before there was a state of Israel and after it was established,” he also said.

He also called UN’s rejection of Jerusalem as an Israeli capital “laughable”.

He was due to meet the EU ministers later in the day.

Shortly after the declaration of the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Netanyahu made a statement in English, claiming a “historic” moment in history.

This is a historic day. Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for nearly 70 years. Jerusalem has been the focus of our hopes, our dreams, our prayers for three millennia. Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mWCUpUMpiC — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 6, 2017