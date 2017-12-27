News Ticker

African migrants lifted to Europe by air

Posted on December 27, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Immigration // 0 Comments

First time Italy has airlifted migrants from Libya to Rome, while the interior minister pledged to bring another 10,000 by plane next year to save them from people traffickers.

The 162 migrants, mainly women, children and the disabled, were flown to Rome in two Hercules aircraft after being released from detention centres where beatings and torture are common.

“This is a historic moment because we have created the first humanitarian corridor to save migrants given refugee status by the UN from the clutches of criminals” – Marco Minniti, the Italian interior minister, who was at Ciampino airport to meet the migrants, said.

Ongoing demographic and democratic crisis, Africa represents a growing problem for Europe, unable to accomodate fast growing population of the continent, with an average birth rate of eight children per woman born into absolute poverty.

 

About Europe correspondent (633 Articles)
journalist

