Injured in explosion in St.Petersburg supermarket

In the evening 50 people have been evacuated from a St.Petersburg supermarket after an explosion (18:55 local time, when the maximum of clients were shopping). 10 among them with injures delivered to hospitals, two in critical condition, according to city media.

“The investigators are exploring all versions. An improvised explosive device stuffed with shrapnel and with a powder equivalent to 200 grams of TNT was detonated in a shopping mall,” Svetlana Petrenko, the Spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee said. Petrenko underlined that the investigators are tracking all possible versions of the “incident”. The investigations are supposed to be conducted in secret, so many details are not publicly available. At the moment Russian media also names the explosion “an incident”.

Among 50 evacuated, 10 people were hospitalised, two in between life and death, local newspaper Fontanka writes about three people evacuated by paramedics.

The city’s department of the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation into the “attempted murder against two and more persons“. Investigators, forensic experts, security services and police officers are working at the spot.

The same building accommodates an entertainment center, which has been one of the most popular destinations for residents of Russia’s northern capital. It also hosts a banquet hall, concert hall, restaurant and supermarket. It is visited by families as entertainment center with facilities for young children and teenagers.