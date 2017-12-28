Putin admits “terrorist act” in Saint-Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted the obvious: a blast of a ‘needle bomb’ in St. Petersburg on Wednesday evening in a supermarket is a “terrorist act”. The head of state ordered Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) to act within the law when detaining criminals, but in the situation of a threat to the lives of law enforcement officers, no one should be captured but “eliminated on spot”.

Putin says St Petersburg supermarket bombing was an act of terrorism https://t.co/YjQrcgao3O pic.twitter.com/7ucZOsf8Pa — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 28, 2017

According to the latest information, the December 27 (18:55 LT) blast at a supermarket in St. Petersburg’s Kondratyevsky avenue caused injuries to 13 people, among them a pregnant women, eight of them remain in hospitals. An explosive device stuffed with striking metal elements – a ‘needle-bomb’ – detonated in a supermarket at a ground floor of the shopping mall in self-storage lockers at the entrance.

The images of a presumed terrorist taken by CCTV have been released shortly after the blast by Russian counter-terrorism committee. Petersburg media swiftly released an image of a man with “Oriental” or “Non-Slavic” features as a major suspect. According to the investigation practices it is kept secret, and very few details are revealed to public.

Alleged St. Petersburg terrorist attacker caught on CCTV (VIDEO) https://t.co/ivDpAtNsKI pic.twitter.com/yaM4q1ZPVL — RT (@RT_com) December 28, 2017