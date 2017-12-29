Browder: “Putin is so mad at me”

Tverskoi Court in Moscow has sentenced UK Hermitage Capital founder William Browder in absentia to nine years in jail, declaring him guilty of deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion worth over three billion rubles, according to TASS news agency.

Russia preparing repeated request for Browder’s international search and extradition https://t.co/6Oca8Bok12

“By cumulative crimes, the court rules to sentence Browder to nine years in a general-security penal colony and a fine of 200,000 rubles ($3,470) and defendant Ivan Cherkasov to nine years in a general-security penal colony and a fine of 200,000 rubles. The court rules to grant the lawsuit and recover 4.2 billion rubles ($72.9 million) jointly from Browder and Cherkasov,” the judge read out the verdict.

Putin is so mad at me. After I got 5 countries to implement Magnitsky sanctions, today a Russian court sentenced me to 9 years in prison. Prosecutor announced a 6th application to Interpol to have me arrested and extradited to Russia https://t.co/GvxZZquBNF — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) December 29, 2017