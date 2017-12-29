News Ticker

Browder: “Putin is so mad at me”

Posted on December 29, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe, News // 0 Comments

Tverskoi Court in Moscow has sentenced UK Hermitage Capital founder William Browder in absentia to nine years in jail, declaring him guilty of deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion worth over three billion rubles, according to TASS news agency.

“By cumulative crimes, the court rules to sentence Browder to nine years in a general-security penal colony and a fine of 200,000 rubles ($3,470) and defendant Ivan Cherkasov to nine years in a general-security penal colony and a fine of 200,000 rubles. The court rules to grant the lawsuit and recover 4.2 billion rubles ($72.9 million) jointly from Browder and Cherkasov,” the judge read out the verdict.

 

