James CARVER MEP (UKIP) reflects upon visit of Irish Prime minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Strasbourg. The speech of Irish head of government at European Parliament plenary and a subsequent exchange of views with MEPs has been marked by Euro enthusiastic stance, and demonstrated a good will to continue a path of further integration into the EU27 – an ‘ever closer Union’ Britons rejected.

