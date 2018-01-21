Macron admits possibility of Frexit in referendum

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” for an interview recorded a few days earlier and released on January 21. With startling openness President admits there is a possibility of Frexit vote, in case France to hold a referendum on EU membership.

If France had held an EU referendum it "probably" would have been the same result – French President Emmanuel Macron tells #Marr https://t.co/Pz5uOsnrKV pic.twitter.com/FmaQSS66uC — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 21, 2018

Macron also underlineded that “four freedoms” are precondition for entering Single Market, and put forward Norway and Canada trade deals as possible prototypes for new framework of functional relations between the EU27 and the UK.

"You can't have full access to the single market if you don't tick the box" – French President Emmanuel Macron tells #Marr https://t.co/07s1vhiQej #Brexit pic.twitter.com/c3gtsbcDht — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 21, 2018