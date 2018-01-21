News Ticker

Macron admits possibility of Frexit in referendum

Posted on January 21, 2018 by Europe correspondent in EU, Europe, News // 0 Comments

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” for an interview recorded a few days earlier and released on January 21. With startling openness President admits there is a possibility of Frexit vote, in case France to hold a referendum on EU membership.

Macron also underlineded that “four freedoms” are precondition for entering Single Market, and put forward Norway and Canada trade deals as possible prototypes for new framework of functional relations between the EU27 and the UK.

 

About Europe correspondent (683 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: