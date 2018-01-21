Macron admits possibility of Frexit in referendum
French President Emmanuel Macron attended the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” for an interview recorded a few days earlier and released on January 21. With startling openness President admits there is a possibility of Frexit vote, in case France to hold a referendum on EU membership.
Macron also underlineded that “four freedoms” are precondition for entering Single Market, and put forward Norway and Canada trade deals as possible prototypes for new framework of functional relations between the EU27 and the UK.
