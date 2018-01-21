Madrid opposes Puigdemont free speech in Denmark

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Supreme Court to issue another European arrest warrant against the President of self-proclaimed Catalan Republic Carles Puigdemont, in case he travels to Denmark for a conference on January 22.

"Fairly high" risk of Puigdemont being arrested if he goes, says lawyer ➡️ https://t.co/pVZ1HTIjeS . — Catalan News (@catalannews) January 21, 2018

The Catalan President’s lawyer has stated that there is a “fairly high” risk for President to be arrested during his trip to Denmark, should the Spanish Supreme Court’s judge re-issue the European arrest warrant, in case Puigdemont decided to leave from his exile in Belgium.

'The Spanish embassy in Denmark "does not like the fact that Danes will be able to hear Puigdemont"'. That is the precise problem. Spain doesn't want anyone to hear Puigdemont, or the elected Catalan Gov. Until that changes, the issue will go on and on. https://t.co/4uKJaPUhLU — Tim Parfitt (@tjparfitt) January 20, 2018

Although Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas acknowledged that “there are political, diplomatic, judicial, and police movements at a Spanish level,” he highlighted that they “were not entirely clear.” He believes that the warrant could be issued in time for the visit, but he also said that it is possible Denmark might reject the warrant, even though the crime of rebellion is included in its criminal code.

#UPDATE It is not yet certain whether Puigdemont will attend the conference in #Denmark or not, says #Catalan leader's lawyer https://t.co/uflWpUf39T — Catalan News (@catalannews) January 20, 2018

Denmark is well-known for its profound attachment to democratic values put to ordeal in case of Mohammed cartoon scandal. According to various political experts the risks of being deported to Madrid from Copenhagen are minimal, however it is clear that President Puigdemont can not afford any in view of Spanish hostility towards Catalan politicians.

The Spanish Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena has ruled the vice-President of Catalonia, Oriol Junqueras, must remain physically in prison without permission to attend sessions of the new Catalan Parliament. The decision also applies to two other politicians Joaquim Forn, and Jordi Sánchez, both re-elected on December 21, 2017.

Prosecutor will immediately ask the Spanish Supreme Court to reactivate the European Arrest Warrant for Puigdemont if he travels to Denmark tomorrow https://t.co/geJHAc7C2j — Janne Riitakorpi (@JanneRiitakorpi) January 21, 2018