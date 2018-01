The UK Brexit negotiators intend to launch fortnight rounds of talks in Brussels from next week onwards targeting a transition period agreement deal, EU diplomats.

An Implementation Period allows us to grasp the benefits of Brexit by setting in place the fundamental building blocks for our country as we leave — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) January 26, 2018

The EU top negotiator Michel Barnier, and his team will receive Davis Davis and the UK delegation once the EU ministers formally endorse Barnier’s binding guidelines at a meeting in Brussels on January 29.

In the future the UK can take advantage of its status as an independent trading nation, forging its own way in the world — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) January 26, 2018