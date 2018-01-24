MEPs scrutiny of corruption allegations in Malta

On Thursday, January 25, MEPs from the Civil liberties committee and the Panama Papers special committee, which concluded its work by the end of 2017, will discuss the outcome of their recent visit to Malta to investigate the rule of law issues in the country as well as allegations of corruption and money laundering. The MEPs’ delegation led by Portuguese Socialist Ana Gomes (pictured) would now present its report and recommendations to the Committee of Civil Liberties and pursue “continued dialogue with the European commission in the run-up to an article 7 procedure”, a formal audit of the rule of law in an EU member state.

MEP Ana GOMES (S&D, Portugal) who led the delegation to Malta to draw the report, ahead of the hearing said:

