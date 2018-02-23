Macron-Merkel demand Putin to open humanitarian access to Ghouta

Damascus’ hospital (pictured) came under a rocket attack carried out by militants from Eastern Ghouta (Damascus’ suburb) on Friday, Syrian SANA news agency reports.

Militants fired a rocket at the hospital in Baghdad Street from Eastern Ghouta seriously damaging the intensive care unit. There were no immediate reports about casualties.

On Friday morning (23/02/2018), one person was killed and 15 more injured in a similar attack on Damascus’ district of Salah Ed-Din, quoting SANA Russian news agency TASS point out.

Eastern Ghouta, controlled by militants and besieged by Syrian government forces, is included in one of the Syrian de-escalation zones established in accordance with the May 4 decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

France and Germany ask Putin to stop Syria attacks https://t.co/hX3WGI5Kzr pic.twitter.com/TgpUOgGeFw — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 23, 2018

During the Informal Summit in Brussels French President Emmanuel Macron stated he together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed a letter to Russian President Putin to open humanitarian corridor to “opposition forces” in Ghouta (Damascus).