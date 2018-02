“Time is money. Delays in agreeing # EUBudget would cost 5000 research jobs for every single month that we do not agree & up to 600,000 Erasmus places in 2021 alone. Would jeopardise crucial infrastructure projects & Ignalina nuclear power plant decommissioning” said president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker after the Informal Summit of the EU leaders in Brussels.

.@JunckerEU #EUCO “Time is money. Delays in agreeing #EUBudget would cost 5000 research jobs for every single month that we do not agree & up to 600,000 Erasmus places in 2021 alone. Would jeopardise crucial infrastructure projects & Ignalina nuclear power plant decommissioning.” pic.twitter.com/iHR92XdehE — Mina Andreeva (@Mina_Andreeva) February 23, 2018