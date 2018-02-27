Ghouta: Jabhat al-Nusra opened fire at humanitarian corridor

Civilians have no opportunity to leave Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, amid mortar shellings of the humanitarian corridor near Vafidin, chief of the group controlling the de-escalation zone in the area general Viktor Pankov said, TASS agency reported.

Militants shelling Eastern Ghouta stops civilians from exiting under ‘humanitarian pause’https://t.co/TOe4995P5L pic.twitter.com/aD2sIG5yOJ — TASS (@tassagency_en) February 27, 2018

On February 27 at 9 a.m. a humanitarian corridor was opened for the civilians’ exit from the de-escalation zone. Now intense fire is underway from the militants’ side and no civilians have left,” the general continued.

Earlier, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group had opened fire at the humanitarian corridor.

On Monday (26.02.2018) Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu announced that under President Vladimir Putin’s order a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 local time would be declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27.

In Vafidin, Syria’s authorities backed by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria created conditions for receiving civilians through the only humanitarian corridor linking Damascus with Eastern Ghouta.