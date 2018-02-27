News Ticker

#Ghouta: Jabhat al-Nusra opened fire at humanitarian corridor

Posted on February 27, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, World // 0 Comments

Civilians have no opportunity to leave Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, amid mortar shellings of the humanitarian corridor near Vafidin, chief of the group controlling the de-escalation zone in the area general Viktor Pankov said, TASS agency reported.

On February 27 at 9 a.m. a humanitarian corridor was opened for the civilians’ exit from the de-escalation zone. Now intense fire is underway from the militants’ side and no civilians have left,” the general continued.

Earlier, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group had opened fire at the humanitarian corridor.

On Monday (26.02.2018) Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu announced that under President Vladimir Putin’s order a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 local time would be declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27.

 In Vafidin, Syria’s authorities backed by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria created conditions for receiving civilians through the only humanitarian corridor linking Damascus with Eastern Ghouta.

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Europe correspondent (733 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: