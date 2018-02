The UK trade secretary Liam Fox intends to warn about implications of the remaining in a customs union with the European Union after Brexit, he claims that it will impact the economy in a negative way calling the prospect “a sellout of Britain’s national interests.”

The criticism of the Liam Fox is aimed at the Labor, promoting closer ties with the EU after Brexit:

