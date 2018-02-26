Russian Ambassador in UK summoned

Russian Ambassador to UK Alexander Yakovenko (pictured) has been summoned to the Foreign Office over the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said while addressing the Parliament on Monday.

“I have invited the Russian Ambassador to come to the Foreign Office and give an account of his country’s plans to implement Resolution 2401. I have instructed the UK Mission at the UN to convene another meeting of the Security Council to discuss the Assad regime’s refusal to respect the will of the UN and implement the ceasefire without delay,” Johnson said.

"the warplanes of the Asad regime are still reported to be striking targets in the enclave and the UN has been unable to deliver any aid"@BorisJohnson calls on Asad regime to respect Syria ceasefire and allow delivery of aid to #EasternGhouta pic.twitter.com/UXruTOoyjk — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) February 26, 2018

However Russian Embassy presents the other point of view, claiming that the militants in Eastern Ghouta continue shelling Damascus. The similar information is spread by SANA news agency.

#EasternGhouta update: terrorists keep shelling Damascus, breaking UN SC ceasefire resolution. 5 terrorist groups create joint command centre. Fake chemical weapons use allegations launched. pic.twitter.com/NMZG4aNJTL — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) February 26, 2018