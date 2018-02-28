News Ticker

Hilde Vautmans: EU needs new strategy towards Russia

Posted on February 28, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

The participant of the ALDE conference on EU-Russia relations – MEPs, members of civil society, and academia put forward new four step policy towards Russia: visa liberalisation to enhance people to people contacts, “mutually convenient” economic co-operation and free-trade areas from Lisbon to Vladivostok; reconfirm the commitment to OSCE principles; engage in political dialogue in the framework of the Council of Europe.

Hilde VAUTMANS, MEP, ALDE expressed her concern about the multiple negative impacts of the current “vicious circle” of sanctions against Russia: there are European farmer who pay the bill for boycotting Russia, but not only. The wide-spread antagonism towards the Europe among young generation of Russians, born after the Cold War, will produce a significant difficulties in relations between neighbours in the future.

The conference took place in the European Parliament, 28 of February 2018

 

About Europe correspondent (736 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: