Hilde Vautmans: EU needs new strategy towards Russia

The participant of the ALDE conference on EU-Russia relations – MEPs, members of civil society, and academia put forward new four step policy towards Russia: visa liberalisation to enhance people to people contacts, “mutually convenient” economic co-operation and free-trade areas from Lisbon to Vladivostok; reconfirm the commitment to OSCE principles; engage in political dialogue in the framework of the Council of Europe.

Hilde VAUTMANS, MEP, ALDE expressed her concern about the multiple negative impacts of the current “vicious circle” of sanctions against Russia: there are European farmer who pay the bill for boycotting Russia, but not only. The wide-spread antagonism towards the Europe among young generation of Russians, born after the Cold War, will produce a significant difficulties in relations between neighbours in the future.

The conference took place in the European Parliament, 28 of February 2018

