U.S. concerned about possible loss of EU arms market
The U.S government has told EU states that it and other non-EU NATO allies should play a key role in a European defense pact.
The message, sent to defense and foreign ministries, is meant to underline Washington’s concerns about the pact could duplicate NATO efforts and possibly shut out U.S. arms makers from future European defense contracts.
Twenty-five EU governments launched the agreement in December to fund, develop and deploy armed forces together, ending the squandering of billions of euros by splintered defense policies and reducing Europe’s heavy reliance on Washington.
