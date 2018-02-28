News Ticker

U.S. concerned about possible loss of EU arms market

Posted on February 28, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Defense, News // 0 Comments

The U.S government has told EU states that it and other non-EU NATO allies should play a key role in a European defense pact.

The message, sent to defense and foreign ministries, is meant to underline Washington’s concerns about the pact could duplicate NATO efforts and possibly shut out U.S. arms makers from future European defense contracts.

Twenty-five EU governments launched the agreement in December to fund, develop and deploy armed forces together, ending the squandering of billions of euros by splintered defense policies and reducing Europe’s heavy reliance on Washington.

About Europe correspondent (735 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: