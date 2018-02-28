U.S. concerned about possible loss of EU arms market

The U.S government has told EU states that it and other non-EU NATO allies should play a key role in a European defense pact.

U.S. seeks "robust involvement" in EU defence pact – sources https://t.co/vHZ7VR8OAG pic.twitter.com/ykNy4rS7cp — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) February 27, 2018

The message, sent to defense and foreign ministries, is meant to underline Washington’s concerns about the pact could duplicate NATO efforts and possibly shut out U.S. arms makers from future European defense contracts.

Twenty-five EU governments launched the agreement in December to fund, develop and deploy armed forces together, ending the squandering of billions of euros by splintered defense policies and reducing Europe’s heavy reliance on Washington.

Our 16 Missions and Operations have become an essential feature of our foreign policy. Here is the 2017 annual report on their activities #EUdefence https://t.co/YgtwMrKOVt pic.twitter.com/oPK2plebP5 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) February 24, 2018