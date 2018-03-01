Europol arrests travel ID criminal network

Europol reports arrests conducted by the Organised Crime Unit of the Hellenic Police (Greece) of 11 members of an international organised crime group involved in stealing and falsifying travel documents to facilitate for profit the movement of illegal third-country nationals through Europe.

Congratulations to @Europol and @hellenicpolice for arresting and dismantling international organised crime group involved in stealing, falsifying and selling fraudulent travel documents in Europe. Collectively stronger in tackling irregular migration and increasing security. https://t.co/JVvMymUsPQ — DimitrisAvramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) March 1, 2018

During the course of this Europol-supported investigation, police officers identified members of the criminal organisation and the locations used to conceal the documents. The group stole documents from pedestrians, passengers on public transport and parked vehicles. The network also cooperated with others who illegally obtained travel documents belonging to third-country nationals. They then sold the documents on at prices based on the type of identity document, the country of issue and matching personal likeness of the original owner. Members of the group residing in France often forwarded genuine lost or stolen travel documents using international courier companies.

OPERATION: Criminal network involved in stealing and falsifying travel documents dismantled in Greece 🇬🇷 https://t.co/13dkI2TSmZ

Have a look at the +900 passports and identity cards seized by @hellenicpolice and Europol ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HMxaN0CEJR — Europol (@Europol) March 1, 2018

During an extensive operation in Attica, Greece, 11 members of the network were arrested, six of them Algerian nationals, three Syrian, one Tunisian and one from Palestine. Seven house searches were carried out and 939 travel documents were confiscated. 620 of these were recorded as lost or stolen in European databases. EUR 30000 in cash, a vehicle, forgery equipment, fraudulent documents, stamps, receipts for financial transactions and a large number of digital devices were also seized.