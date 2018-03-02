May to announce “Road to Brexit”

Theresa May will declare her stand on UK-EU trade agreement after Brexit , and the anticipated “ambitious economic partnership” with the EU27 .

Tomorrow I will set out the next step on the #RoadtoBrexit pic.twitter.com/wcGRQmOXqN — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 1, 2018

In a major speech at the Mansion House, in the City of London, the Prime Minister will put forward a new direction of the UK to become “a champion of free trade” after leaving the European Union. Looking forward to @theresa_may setting out our vision for the future economic partnership with the EU tomorrow. Negotiations are at a crucial stage and this will be a positive step forward on the #roadtobrexit pic.twitter.com/2vJscfAhBI — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) March 1, 2018

Watch Theresa May’s speech live on the UK TV channels at 1.30pm (13:30 GMT)