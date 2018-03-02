May to announce “Road to Brexit”

In a major speech at the Mansion House, in the City of London, the Prime Minister will put forward a new direction of the UK to become “a champion of free trade” after leaving the European Union.
Theresa May will declare her stand on UK-EU trade agreement after Brexit , and the anticipated “ambitious economic partnership” with the EU27 .
In a major speech at the Mansion House, in the City of London, the Prime Minister will put forward a new direction of the UK to become “a champion of free trade” after leaving the European Union.
Watch Theresa May’s speech live on the UK TV channels at 1.30pm (13:30 GMT)
Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply