May to announce “Road to Brexit”

Posted on March 2, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

Theresa May will declare her stand on UK-EU trade agreement after Brexit , and the anticipated “ambitious economic partnership” with the EU27 .

In a major speech at the Mansion House, in the City of London, the Prime Minister will put forward a new direction of the UK to become “a champion of free trade” after leaving the European Union.

 Watch Theresa May’s speech live on the UK TV channels at 1.30pm (13:30 GMT)

