Russia considers removal from ECHR

Reportedly the authorities of the Russian Federation are examining the possibility of denunciation of the European Convention on Human Rights and termination of cooperation with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Russian Federation is ready to resort to such measures, if what they call ‘anti-Russian line’ of court decisions is not corrected, RIA Novosti agency informed with reference to sources in relevant Russian departments. The chairman of the Moscow Helsinki Group Lyudmila Alekseeva has already called this step “careless and awful”.

“When considering complaints against Russia, the politicization of the position of the European Court of Human Rights increases,” the interlocutors of the RIA agency said, no arguments of the Russian side are not taken into account.”The court refuses to take into account the peculiarities of the Russian legal system and the norms of international law and often resorts to the practice of double standards,” unnamed governmental source said.

There is no solution in view for deep crisis between Russia and CoR, caused by two major reasons – the PACE sanctions and ECHR policy, tweeted Russian senator Alexey Pushkov.

У острого кризиса между Россией и Советом Европы – два источника: санкции ПАСЕ и политика ЕСПЧ. Пока выход из тупика не просматривается. — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) March 1, 2018