Moscow considers U.S. anti-Russian sanctions “unlawful”

Posted on March 3, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, World // 0 Comments

Moscow considers sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine unlawful, Russia’s RIA news agency reports, referring to the Kremlin spokesman. The measures extended for one year were announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a letter dated March 2 and published on the White House website, in which he underlining that the sanctions against Russia were imposed for its role in the Ukrainian crisis and annexation of Crimea, and they should remain in place beyond March 6.

Dmitry Peskov (pictured), spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said Russia has never been the initiator of these sanctions.

“We consider them as unlawful and harmful not only for the people of our two countries but for the whole world,” Peskov said.

 

 

