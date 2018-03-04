News Ticker

Italian elections dotted by showbiz

Posted on March 4, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Politics // 0 Comments

Italians demonstrate high level of participation at polling stations on Sunday to vote in an election after a campaign marked by a profound discontent over the economy,  unemployment and mass immigration from Africa.

Pollsters forecast indicates that former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right party Forza Italia and his far-right allies Lega Nord will become the largest bloc in parliament, however the chances to win majority are feeble.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is leading as the biggest single party,  embracing wide discontent over corruption and poverty, while the ruling center-left bloc led by the Democratic Party is following in third place.

The elections have been animated by an activist of FEMEN, who attacked Silvio Berlusconi, while he was intending to drop his ballot. She screamed and yelled at Berlusconi, sending him home for being too old for the political contest for country’s leadership.

 

