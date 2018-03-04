NATO perceives Kremlin arms show as “counterproductive”

President Vladimir Putin‘s warnings to NATO allies are “unacceptable”, they do not help efforts to resolve tensions, the Alliance made clear a day after the President Putin publicly demonstrated a new generation of nuclear weapons.

Criticising NATO for expansion eastwards to Russian borders, Putin said in a highly publicised speech that any attack on Kremlin allies would be regarded as an offensive on Russia itself and evoke an immediate response.

“Russian statements threatening to target allies are unacceptable and counterproductive,” NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a statement.

Experts in nuclear weapons and their politics said the move was far from a shock, given a years-long deterioration of global arms reduction efforts and the recent Trump administration announcement that the United States plans to deploy its own new nuclear tech, LiveScience reports.