Italy: 5SM leads in exit polls

Posted on March 4, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News // 0 Comments

The Five-Star Movement (5SM) is a leading force as an individual party in Italy’s election, while the anti-immigration Lega Nord is also higher in the ranks than expected, suggest the first exit polls. Image: Luigi Di Maio, Five Star Movement.

The RAI exit poll predicted 30.5 percent for the Eurosceptic, anti-corruption Five Star Movement, and pegged Lega Nord on a par with its coalition partner Forza Italia, at 14.5%/  The ruling socialist Democratic Party was predicted to gain 22%t of the vote.

