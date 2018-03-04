Italy: 5SM leads in exit polls

The Five-Star Movement (5SM) is a leading force as an individual party in Italy’s election, while the anti-immigration Lega Nord is also higher in the ranks than expected, suggest the first exit polls. Image: Luigi Di Maio, Five Star Movement.

The RAI exit poll predicted 30.5 percent for the Eurosceptic, anti-corruption Five Star Movement, and pegged Lega Nord on a par with its coalition partner Forza Italia, at 14.5%/ The ruling socialist Democratic Party was predicted to gain 22%t of the vote. Exit polls in #ItalianElections, which are NOT always reliable, put populist, anti-establishment Five-Star Movement 28-30%, governing center-left Democratic Party 21-23%, Berlusconi's Forza Italia 13-15%, hard-right League 12-14%. It will NOT be easy to form a government. — Rachel Donadio (@RachelDonadio) March 4, 2018