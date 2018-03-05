Belgium: eight arrested in counter-terrorist operation

Several counter-terrorist police raids took place on Sunday (4/03/2018) in Molenbeek, Grammont and Mechelen as a part of an operation of ‘dossier terrorism’. The arrested are suspected in preparation of an attack. In total, eight individuals, all from Molenbeek, were taken for court hearing. They will be brought to the investigating judge during the day. According to Belgium media reports no explosives have been discovered so far. (Image: illustration)

Molenbeek is Brussels suburb, described at official sites as “working-class neighbourhoods with colourful workshops, inhabited mainly by migrant communities”. It came to international attention after a group of youth originating from the community organised terrorist attacks in Paris on 13th November 2015.

#BREAKING Eight people arrested in Belgium anti-terror raid: source close to probe — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 5, 2018