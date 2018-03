British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she would like to include financial services as a part of Article 50 agreement with the EU27, shaping new relationship with the European Union after Brexit, elaborating the suggestions she made in her Manson speech #RoadToBrexit.

The UK is the best place in the world to start and grow a #FinTech company – Come and see the future of financial services at the International FinTech Conference 2018 #IFTC2018 pic.twitter.com/L9fEkjTp8P — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 5, 2018