EU reacts upon Ukrainian state funds “misappropriation”

The Council extended until 6 March 2019 the asset freezes against 13 persons identified as responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds or for the abuse of office causing a loss to Ukrainian public funds. The restrictive measures against two persons were not extended. This decision was based on the annual review of the measures.

Misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds

The measures were initially introduced in March 2014 and extended on a yearly basis since then.

The legal acts will be published in the Official Journal on 6 March 2018.