Berlusconi backs Salvini in bid for leadership

Silvio Berlusconi supports his ally, the leader of the Lega Nord party, Matteo Salvini in his bid for the negotiations in forming of the Italian government.

#ANSA | Govt mandate for centre right-Berlusconi – We'll support Salvini says Forza Italia leader https://t.co/jDeaW51auy — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) March 7, 2018

The leader of Forza Italia, and a former prime minister, Berlusconi confirmed that his pre-election coalition pact between Lega Nord and his own Forza party is valid, and the would back Salvini’s efforts in assembling a new government.

“In full respect of our agreement, we will now loyally support attempts by Salvini to form a government,” Berlusconi said. “I am here to support him, to guarantee the solidity of the coalition and keep our commitments with the voters.”