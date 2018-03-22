Tajani calls to focus on migration mangement

The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani underlined a profound need for an EU strategy managing migration, while giving press-conference at the start of a European Council Summit in Brussels, March 22-23.

LIVE presser from @EUCouncil | My key messages to the #EUCO: asylum reform, fair taxation and trade defence⤵ https://t.co/EFxzKfeykp — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) March 22, 2018

Tajani informed the EU heads of government that citizens have been waiting for answers to the problem of managing of mass migration. The efforts used to close the Balkan route should also be applied to other Mediterranean routes Tajani suggested, and warned that a failure to come up with an EU strategy, will continue to play into the hands of the populists.