Borissov reminds about Saddam’s ‘chemical weapons’ amid #Salisbury

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is not sure Moscow was indeed behind Salisbury attack, and he ensured that he his articulate with the other EU leaders.

“This is because we all trust the position of the UK. I told Theresa May my position. I reminded her that there was a time when Saddam Hussein was accused of having a chemical arsenal. Tony Blair later had to apologise but the consequences remain monstrous to this day. Maybe I’m one of the oldest, and I’m trying to think more in these terms. But there is a common position and we support it”, Borissov said, as quoted by EurActiv.

“We find ourselves in times worse than the Cold War. During the Cold War, there were rules. Now I’m not optimistic for the peaceful future of the world,” Borissov added.

The “mass expulsion of diplomats” and the recall of the EU’s own ambassador from Moscow for consultations, would “hardly bring more peace, more calm and more understanding” – Borissov regretted.

“I expressed my views and asked for more information. ‘Highly likely’ is not ‘certainly,” he said and indicated that he expects a “rapid escalation” in the next days and weeks.

“Many countries will start recalling their ambassadors,” Borissov concluded, but ensured that Bulgaria had no intention to follow this way.