The European Council has requested High Representative Federica Mogherini to recall the Head of the EU Delegation in the Russian Federation Amb.Marcus Erler for consultations in Brussels. The Head of Delegation has been instructed accordingly by the High Representative and is expected to arrive in Brussels this weekend for consultations with her.

