May welcomes “new dynamic” in EU-UK talks

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed the approval by European Union leaders at EU March Summit of a transition period to give an opportunity to businesses to adapt after Brexit, telling the EU27 to ride the “new dynamic” in upcoming trade talks.

May statement confirmed the appreciation of the reached agreement is mutual.The European Council welcomed the agreement reached by the negotiators on parts of the

legal text of the Withdrawal Agreement covering citizens’ rights, the financial settlement, a number of other withdrawal issues and the transition. The European Council recalled that other issues still require agreement and negotiations can only progress as long as all commitments undertaken so far are respected in full, and welcomes in this respect Prime Minister May’s written assurances notably regarding Ireland/Northern Ireland.

#Brexit: EU27 leaders adopted guidelines on future EU-UK relations during today's #EUCO. Read more here: https://t.co/JAelpfslrY

📽 Video: the guidelines explained in 69 seconds ⬇ pic.twitter.com/AauxxRevTi — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) March 23, 2018