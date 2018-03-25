EU-Turkey meeting in Varna

The EU-Turkey leaders’ meeting will take place on 26 March at the Evksinograd residence in Varna, Bulgaria.

It will bring together Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria (pictured), and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey.

This working dinner will be an occasion to assess matters of mutual interest and recent developments in Turkey, including the country’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea and its involvement in Syria.

At their last EU summit on 22-23 March, EU leaders called on Turkey to respect Cyprus’ sovereign rights to explore and exploit its natural resources, in line with EU and international law.

Turkey says deals between international energy companies and the Republic of Cyprus do not recognise the rights of Turkish Cypriots to a share in the potential wealth and in the decision-making process of how the work should proceed.https://t.co/5B6C1e92Jc — Ahval (@ahval_en) March 22, 2018

They also recalled Turkey‘s obligation to respect international law and good neighbourly relations, and normalize relations with all EU member states including the Republic of Cyprus.

Furthermore, the European Union expressed its grave concern over the continued detention of EU citizens in Turkey. It called for the swift and positive resolution of these issues.

European rights court orders Turkey to release two journalists. Its rationale applies to most of Turkey's 154 detained journalists: the coup attempt doesn't justify penalizing criticism of Erdogan's government. https://t.co/dluZOucFG2 pic.twitter.com/HFhYamrvDP — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 24, 2018