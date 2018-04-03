News Ticker

Turkey accused Gulen in Kremlin envoy assassination

Posted on April 3, 2018

A Turkish court has issued an arrest warrant for eight members of the Gulenist Terror Organization (FETO), including its leader Fethullah Gulen, for being involved in the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Andrei Karlov, the Haberturk TV channel reports.

It was Gulen who ordered the assassination of Russian Ambassador, according to the Haberturk TV.

Andrei Karlov, the envoy to Ankara, was shot in his back on December 19, 2016, while delivering a speech at cultural event. The attacker, an off-duty police officer named Mevlut Mert Altintas, was immediately destroyed by security forces.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) declared the ambassador’s assassination a terrorist attack, and the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on Karlov assassination an act of international terrorism, TASS news agency reports.

 

