May to enhance Commonwealth cooperation

Posted on April 16, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

British Prime Minister Theresa May will call on the Commonwealth to boost trade and forge new links, launching a summit of the 53 nations which have become increasingly important to the UK as it leaves the European Union.

 

