EU-Mexico duty-free – winners and losers

“Free Trade Agreements with Canada, Mercosur, Mexico, Singapore …When there are no more countries available the Commission will sell the left over rights for European tariffs to “other planets” (those that @JunckerEU met after the Brexit …)” – say critics of the EU-Mexico Trade deal.

Accords de libre-échange avec le Canada, le Mercosur, le Mexique, Singapour…

Quand il n’y aura plus de pays disponibles la Commission ira vendre les derniers droits de douane européens aux « autres planètes » (celles que @JunckerEU a rencontré après le Brexit…) https://t.co/mNAF7w8RxD — Critique de la Raison Européenne (@CRE_SciencesPo) April 23, 2018

The European Union and Mexico reached an agreement on Saturday (21/04/2018) on a new free trade deal, celebrated by both parties in the face of increased protectionism from the United States under President Donald Trump.

Today we have concluded a deal with Mexico! @ildefonsogv @PhilHoganEU . Modern and comprehensive FTA in less than two years. Good for our consumers and buisiness. EU and Mexico partners for sustainable, rule based trade — Cecilia Malmström (@MalmstromEU) April 21, 2018

In 2016 the EU was Mexico’s second-biggest export market after the US. The EU’s key imports from Mexico are fuels and mining products, office and telecommunication equipment, transport equipment, and other machinery.

The EU was Mexico’s third-largest source of imports in 2016, after the US and China. Key EU exports to Mexico include other machinery, transport equipment, chemical products, and fuels and mining products.

In terms of services EU imports from Mexico are dominated by travel services, and transport services. EU services exports to Mexico consist mainly of transport services, and telecommunications, computer and information services.

EU & Mexico reach agreement on Trade 🇪🇺🇲🇽 -Practically all trade in goods will be duty-free

-Committed to implement obligations under Paris Climate Agreement

-1st #EUtrade agreement to tackle corruptionhttps://t.co/7u3MO0kxYT pic.twitter.com/XwQB7WKOvT — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 21, 2018

A number of French Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) as Florian Philippot assessed the Trade deal as a blow to the interests of the EU, and French economy and agricultural sector: “And it continues ! The workers will have more to swallow. It should be noted that #Mexique negotiated its commercial agreements as a powerful, while France, it is deprived of this crucial competence (to protect) its national interests. #Frexit #AccordUEMexiqude”

Et ça continue ! Les travailleurs vont encore trinquer.

On remarquera que le #Mexique négocie comme un grand ses accords commerciaux, quand la France, elle, est dépossédée de cette compétence cruciale pour ses intérêts nationaux. #Frexit #AccordUEMexique https://t.co/I0gSG3JnlP — Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) April 22, 2018