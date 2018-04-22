Tarand: EU sanctions against Russia bring results

Indrek TARAND MEP (Estonia) shares his views on the EU-Russia relations in the context of relevant debate, taking place during April Plenary session of the European Parliament. MEPs debated with the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini the framework of relations with Russia, responding to new challenges.

At present the EU has a policy of a “selective engagement” with the Russian Federation in areas where member-states see their clear interest. In April Member States agreed that it is a valid principle to apply mainly in the areas of foreign and security policy: from the nuclear deal with Iran to the Middle East peace process, from Afghanistan to the situation on the Korean peninsula, and other global issues such as climate change, the environment, migration, counterterrorism, cooperation in the Arctic, and some regional topic. All of these are strategically important areas of cooperation for Europe and for EU citizens.

Special attention is given to support of the civil society and respect of human rights in Russia, as well as for people-to-people contacts, with a focus on youth. The European External Action Service (EEAS)is looking into a significant increase of the EU funding for civil society and defence of human rights in Russia.

