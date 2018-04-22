Russia continues to “quash dissent”

“Russian Government continues to quash dissent and civil society, even while it invades its neighbors and undermines the sovereignty of Western nations. We once again urge Russia to end its brutal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, to halt the abuses perpetrated by Russian-led forces in Ukraine’s Donbas region, and to address impunity for the human rights violations and abuses in the Republic of Chechnya” – says the 42nd annual Human Rights Report.

“This year, we have sharpened the focus of the report to be more responsive to statutory reporting requirements and more focused on government action or inaction with regard to the promotion and protection of human rights. For example, each executive summary includes a paragraph to note the most egregious abuses that occurred in a particular country, including those against women, LGBTI persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous persons, and members of religious minorities” – said John J. Sullivan

Acting Secretary of State.

"уберите ФСБ с нашего участка, а то ее все время сюда возить будут" за суперскрин снимка спасибо @martin_camera pic.twitter.com/jdKcDhhILa — Мария Алехина (@all_mary) April 20, 2018

“Over the past year, through the Russia Magnitsky and Global Magnitsky sanctions programs, we have undertaken some of our most aggressive measures yet. No human rights abuser, no matter where in the world, is out of our reach” – Sullivan added.

Image: arrest of Maria Alekhina, Moscow, 21 April 2018.