British Prime Minister Theresa May said on her government was firm on its proposals to facilitate trade with the European Union after Brexit, rejecting suggestions that plans to quit the Customs Union were again dividing her party.

Downing Street sources last night insisted that leaving the Customs Union is a Government 'red line' which will not be crossed https://t.co/pMY6shCZ9a — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) April 23, 2018

“We’re absolutely clear that we are leaving the customs union and we will be free to strike our own trade deals around the world” – Prime Minister spokesman said.

Staying in the Customs Union would be worst of both worlds. As CBI said before the referendum, allowing Brussels to stay in control of our trade policy would ‘leave [the UK] with no influence…in global trade deals’ and make the UK a ‘silent partner’ https://t.co/JV1z4qkckm — Change Britain (@Change_Britain) April 23, 2018