Pope Francis became an ice cream man for a day on Monday (23/04/2018) as Rome charity workers dished out 3,000 helpings of gelato to the homeless and needy as his gift to them on his name day.

Happy name day to Pope Francis! https://t.co/PdZxNE8K8e 🍨 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 23, 2018

Pope Francis – whose real name is Jorge – celebrates Feast St. George by offering 3,000 servings of gelato to homeless.

To mark his namesake feast day of St George, a Vatican holiday, Pope dispatches Papal Almoner +Konrad Krajewski to distribute gelato 🍨 treats to 3,000 of Rome’s poor and homeless pic.twitter.com/OBY13RXHWR — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) April 23, 2018