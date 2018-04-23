#Karadzic appeals to overturn genocide convictions
The former leader of Bosnian Serbs Radovan Karadzic asked UN judges on Monday (23/04/2018) to overturn his genocide conviction, accusing prosecutors of unfairly blackening his name and twisting his words at his trial.
Karadzic was convicted two years ago incriminated the worst atrocities committed during the war, while the former Yugoslavia broke apart in the 1990s, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.
Karadzic is asking judges to oversee his appeal to overturn the 40-year jail sentence imposed and order start a new trial.
