Karadzic appeals to overturn genocide convictions

The former leader of Bosnian Serbs Radovan Karadzic asked UN judges on Monday (23/04/2018) to overturn his genocide conviction, accusing prosecutors of unfairly blackening his name and twisting his words at his trial.

#Karadzic: A small photo gallery from today's Appeal Hearing is now available: View it here: https://t.co/lLlnq1IKa1 — UN MICT (@un_mict) April 23, 2018

Karadzic was convicted two years ago incriminated the worst atrocities committed during the war, while the former Yugoslavia broke apart in the 1990s, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.

#Karadzic: Videos from this morning's Appeals Hearing are now available in all languages. They can be found here: https://t.co/jtIg6s0Rd7 — UN MICT (@un_mict) April 23, 2018

Karadzic is asking judges to oversee his appeal to overturn the 40-year jail sentence imposed and order start a new trial.

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan #Karadzic begins his two-day appeals hearing before @un_mict. He has filed 50 grounds of appeal and asked for reversal of the entire judgment as well as a new trial. A verdict is expected by the end of 2018. https://t.co/QjG35RQvpr — International Crimes (@IntCrimDatabase) April 23, 2018