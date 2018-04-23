News Ticker

#Karadzic appeals to overturn genocide convictions

Posted on April 23, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

The former leader of Bosnian Serbs Radovan Karadzic asked UN judges on Monday (23/04/2018) to overturn his genocide conviction, accusing prosecutors of unfairly blackening his name and twisting his words at his trial.

Karadzic was convicted two years ago incriminated the worst atrocities committed during the war, while the former Yugoslavia broke apart in the 1990s, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.

Karadzic is asking judges to oversee his appeal to overturn the 40-year jail sentence imposed and order start a new trial.

About Europe correspondent (1493 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: