Karen Karapetyan leads Armenian government

Posted on April 23, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has been appointed acting Prime Minister following resignation of his predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, who was head of government for less than a week, the press service of the Armenian government said on Monday (23/04/2018).

In accordance with the law on the structure and activities of the government and reckoning with Serzh Sargsyan’s letter of resignation, the cabinet agreed that Serzh Sargsyan cannot stay in office any longer,” the press service told TASS News Agency, adding that in this cases, according to the law, the first deputy prime minister is appointed acting head of government.

 

 

 

