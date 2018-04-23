Karen Karapetyan leads Armenian government

Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has been appointed acting Prime Minister following resignation of his predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, who was head of government for less than a week, the press service of the Armenian government said on Monday (23/04/2018).

Armenia's govt held a special session today. First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will be interim Prime Minister. He called on Defense Minister & Armenian Armed Forces to maintain vigilance. More updates soon. #YerevanProtests #Armenia — EVN Report (@evn_report) April 23, 2018

“In accordance with the law on the structure and activities of the government and reckoning with Serzh Sargsyan’s letter of resignation, the cabinet agreed that Serzh Sargsyan cannot stay in office any longer,” the press service told TASS News Agency, adding that in this cases, according to the law, the first deputy prime minister is appointed acting head of government.

Also, if you’re unaware of how big the ongoing #Armenia protests are (it’s not being covered very well by international media yet), just look at this picture from earlier tonight in #Yerevan. (Pic via @belamova). pic.twitter.com/l36XZR54tD — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) April 21, 2018