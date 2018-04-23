Armenia Prime Minister steps down

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said he was resigning on Monday (23/04/2018) to help maintain civic peace following almost two weeks of street protests that have plunged the Russian military ally into political crisis.

BREAKING: Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns amid massive protests across the country. #Armenia #ArmeniaProtest pic.twitter.com/QmaLYZoWWx — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) April 23, 2018

Sargsyan previously served two five-year terms as president of the former Soviet Republic. First elected in 2008, he served as the country’s head of state until he was appointed prime minister earlier this month.

For the FIRST TIME in my life I am feeling a PROUD citizen of a COUNTRY, which is RIGHT NOW on the spotlight of the whole world as A PERFECT EXAMPLE of democratic, peaceful, calm REBIRTH. #ՄերժիրՍերժին #RejectSerzh #Yerevanprotests #ArmeniaProtest #yerevan #Armenia pic.twitter.com/fomCiiXuk1 — Aram Shahinyan (@aramiggs) April 23, 2018

A large group of unarmed Armenian soldiers joined anti-government protests in the capital Yerevan on Monday in a development the Armenian military said was illegal and would be harshly punished.

Unarmed soldiers join anti-government protests in Armenia https://t.co/I5SXNnH9BH pic.twitter.com/4HyyHsq6dh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 23, 2018

Since 1999, the European Union’s relations with Armenia have been based on the EU-Armenia Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which provides for wide-ranging cooperation in the areas of political dialogue, trade, investment, economy, the promotion of democracy and human rights, law-making and culture.