II conference on #Syria in Brussels

Posted on April 24, 2018

While the Syrian war enters its eighth year, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Over 13 million Syrians are now in need of humanitarian assistance, and more than 5 million Syrian refugees are displaced outside the country.

In this context, the conference will aim to mobilise humanitarian aid to Syrians inside the country and in the neighbouring countries. The conference will be an opportunity for further pledges, but also for additional efforts to allow access to places where aid is urgently needed.

 

 

