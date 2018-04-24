II conference on #Syria in Brussels

While the Syrian war enters its eighth year, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Over 13 million Syrians are now in need of humanitarian assistance, and more than 5 million Syrian refugees are displaced outside the country.

Seven years of this humanitarian crisis are a stain on our collective humanity. This Syria Conference 2018 is not a simple call for funding. It is a call for humanity. For a lasting solution. A call for solidarity. It is a call for the people of Syria and the region.

In this context, the conference will aim to mobilise humanitarian aid to Syrians inside the country and in the neighbouring countries. The conference will be an opportunity for further pledges, but also for additional efforts to allow access to places where aid is urgently needed.

The EU and its Member States have provided over €10.6 billion in assistance to Syria and the region since 2011. This includes €3.4 billion in EU non-humanitarian assistance to address stabilisation and resilience needs, such as for education, livelihoods, employment and for Civil Society.