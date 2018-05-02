News Ticker

Pashinyan indicated Parliament agrees to endorse him as PM

Posted on May 2, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has indicated there are signs of agreement between his block and the ruling Republican Party (HHK) to support his candidacy on May 8 as the next Prime minister. And from tomorrow onwards he will engage in talks with the Republican party, and the other MPs to reach a deal.

During his  address at Yerevan Republic Square Pashinyan  said that the Republicans pledge was “only a verbal statement.” The negotiations are needed to ensure the MPs will stick to their decision in one week time, during the second Parliament sitting, he added.

However Pashinyan called off strike actions and protests for tomorrow,  May 3, telling his supporters, “Let’s have a rest.”

If we take into account the result of today’s political developments, the issue of electing your candidate for Prime minister in the second-round election is practically resolved,” Pashinian confirmed to the rally.

About Europe correspondent (1515 Articles)
journalist

