Quim Torra elected Catalan President

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."

Gandhi said this. In #Catalonia you are at phase three. Fourth phase is victory. Congratulations once more president @QuimTorraiPla! Republic will be victorious. https://t.co/r4NusEQDUu

