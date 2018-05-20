Zarif considers EU political support insufficient

Iranian Foreign minister Javad Zarif said to the EU energy chief Miguel Arias Canete that the bloc must take “practical steps” to strengthen economic ties with Tehran after Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, underlining that “political support” was not enough.

“With the withdrawal of America, [Iran’s] public expectations of the European Union have increased in order to maintain the deal’s gains, and in the current context, the European political support for the accord is not sufficient,” Zarif said during the meeting with Miguel Arias Canete, the EU’s energy Commissioner, in Tehran on Sunday (20/05/2018), the IRNA news agency reports. In Tehran with Iran’s Foreign Minister @JZarif discussing way forward to defend and fully implement the #IranDeal. Committed to protecting EU investments and boosting EU-Iran trade relations. #JCPOA pic.twitter.com/6kyYjUQuTV — Miguel Arias Cañete (@MAC_europa) May 20, 2018