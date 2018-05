U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the intention to impose the “strongest sanctions in history” against Iran if the country’s leadership did not change the course of its foreign and domestic policy.

.@SecPompeo: The sting of sanctions will only grow more painful if regime does not change course from the unacceptable & unproductive path it has chosen for itself and the people of #Iran. These will be the strongest sanctions in history by the time we are done. #PompeoAtHeritage pic.twitter.com/TYmWQLiuNq — Department of State (@StateDept) May 21, 2018

Following the United States abandoning an international nuclear deal with Iran, Pompeo directed to hardline approach towards the Islamic Republic that included working closely with the Pentagon and regional allies to contain Iran.

Trump demands for new Iran deal include total ban on uranium enrichment, end of Tehran support for regional militant groups https://t.co/bwOLIXhoyF — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 21, 2018