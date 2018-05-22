EU sees “no alternative” to Iranian deal

“We have listened attentively to today’s speech by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, addressed not only to the audiences in Iran, but also to all those in support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)” – says EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini in her response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speech on application the unprecedented sanctions on Iran.

“The Iran Nuclear Deal and continuing support for it are major achievements of international diplomacy, ensuring that Iran’s nuclear capacities remain exclusively for peaceful purposes.” – Mogherini continues.

There is no alternative to the #JCPOA @FedericaMog following today's speech by US Secretary of State @SecPompeo on #Iran 👉 https://t.co/ETG3DCPl0q — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) May 21, 2018

“The IAEA has confirmed already 10 times that Iran implemented and continues to implement all its nuclear related commitments, and has inter alia stated that it was granted all the access requests needed to fulfil its mandate.”

“The JCPOA is the result of more than a decade of complex and delicate negotiations, based on dual track approach and therefore the best possible outcome, striking the right balance.”

The European Union is and will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the JCPOA as long as Iran abides by all its nuclear-related commitments, as it is doing so far.”

.@SecPompeo: We’ll cont. to work with allies to counter the regime’s destabilizing activities in the region, block their financing of terror & address #Iran’s proliferation of missiles. We will ensure Iran has no path to a nuclear weapon. https://t.co/HaWijYz7PN #PompeoAtHeritage pic.twitter.com/msxxmWFVF6 — Department of State (@StateDept) May 21, 2018

“This deal belongs to the international community, having been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council. The international community expects all sides to keep the commitments they made more than two years ago.”

“The normalisation of trade and economic relations with Iran constitutes an essential part of the agreement, which should be upheld by the international community.”

“The JCPOA was never designed to address all issues in the relationship with Iran. Concerns regarding Iran’s regional role, terrorism and non-respect for human rights are regularly raised by the EU with Tehran and indeed the EU has in place sanctions seeking to pressure Iran to change its behaviour.”

“Secretary Pompeo’s speech has not demonstrated how walking away from the JCPOA has made or will make the region safer from the threat of nuclear proliferation or how it puts us in a better position to influence Iran’s conduct in areas outside the scope of JCPOA. There is no alternative to the JCPOA.”

US diplomacy sham is merely a regression to old habits: imprisoned by delusions & failed policies—dictated by corrupt Special Interest—it repeats the same wrong choices and will thus reap the same ill rewards. Iran, meanwhile, is working with partners for post-US JCPOA solutions. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 21, 2018