Zuckerberg answers to MEPs questions

Posted on May 20, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

Mark Zuckerberg will come to the European Parliament on the 22 of May to answer MEPs questions, however the will be a meeting behind closed doors with the Conference of presidents – the leaders of the EP political groups. President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani added that he will inform media about the results of the meeting, however at present there is no indication if Mr.Zuckerberg joins the president to exchange with Brussels press corps.

 

